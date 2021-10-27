Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Takes $7.15 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 246,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,000. Discovery makes up about 1.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. 182,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

