Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. The New York Times makes up approximately 0.0% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The New York Times in the second quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 80.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

