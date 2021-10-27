Gregory K. Peters Sells 7,329 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $668.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day moving average is $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $676.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $793,000. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 41,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 25.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

