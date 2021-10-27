Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.78

Hardide plc (LON:HDD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.78 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 31.20 ($0.41). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 50,235 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £18.16 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

About Hardide (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

