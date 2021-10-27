Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.33. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million.

HRMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $75,586.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,120. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.00 and a beta of -0.46.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

