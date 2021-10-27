Haverford Trust Co. Buys 28,694 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.12% of V.F. worth $37,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

VFC traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.85. 30,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

