Haverford Trust Co. Has $81.65 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,073 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 5.67% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $81,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,924 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,273,000 after purchasing an additional 217,217 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,557,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,339,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,673,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,244,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,827. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $42.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

