Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $59,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $449,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 691,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.47. 57,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.57 and a 12-month high of $220.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

