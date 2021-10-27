Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.9% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $163,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 188,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 111.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

HON traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.73. 57,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

