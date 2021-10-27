Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,714 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 360,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,840,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

