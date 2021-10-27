HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $291.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $273.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.86.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $241.40 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $121.91 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.47 and a 200-day moving average of $226.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,627 shares of company stock worth $11,909,748 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

