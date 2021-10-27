HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $291.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $273.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.86.
Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $241.40 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $121.91 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.47 and a 200-day moving average of $226.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.
In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,627 shares of company stock worth $11,909,748 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.