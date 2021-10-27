Head-To-Head Comparison: PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) versus Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD)

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -21,333.33% N/A -330.22% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

0.2% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PetVivo and Vasamed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetVivo presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.16%. Given PetVivo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Vasamed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PetVivo and Vasamed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 2,537.42 -$3.52 million N/A N/A Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vasamed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PetVivo.

Volatility and Risk

PetVivo has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

PetVivo beats Vasamed on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Vasamed

Väsamed, Inc. designs, licenses, manufactures and distributes a range of non-invasive hemodynamic technologies for vascular, wound care, cardiovascular and emergency medicine diagnostics. It offers products and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health such as SensiLase PAD-IQ Studycast System, and Wound Imaging and SmartDraw. The company was founded on May 23, 1989 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

