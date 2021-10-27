Head to Head Review: Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) versus AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) and AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and AgeX Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.37%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and AgeX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.65% -48.04% AgeX Therapeutics -925.48% N/A -273.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and AgeX Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.99 million ($1.47) -3.03 AgeX Therapeutics $1.87 million 17.85 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgeX Therapeutics.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats AgeX Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor. The company was founded by Richard A. Miller, Peter A. Thompson and Joseph J. Buggy on January 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

