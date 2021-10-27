Head-To-Head Survey: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 26.15% 18.86% 10.62% Synaptics 5.94% 25.78% 11.72%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Analog Devices and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 4 21 0 2.84 Synaptics 0 2 12 0 2.86

Analog Devices presently has a consensus price target of $184.96, suggesting a potential upside of 2.82%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $185.42, suggesting a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Synaptics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and Synaptics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.60 billion 11.82 $1.22 billion $4.91 36.64 Synaptics $1.34 billion 5.22 $79.60 million $6.34 28.20

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Synaptics. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Synaptics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

