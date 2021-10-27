Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton Sells 260 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $13,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bryan Richard Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $5,194.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $13,886.60.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $119,462.40.

On Friday, September 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $5,748.38.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $13,813.80.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,977. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

