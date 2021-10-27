Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.03

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.03 and traded as low as $53.15. Heineken shares last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 34,827 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.