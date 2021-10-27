HEXO (HEXO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect HEXO to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

HEXO stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $253.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.13. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HEXO stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.02.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

