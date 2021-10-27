HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.58

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 169.58 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 160.60 ($2.10). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 161.60 ($2.11), with a volume of 2,350,802 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.58.

About HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.