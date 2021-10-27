Hilltop (HTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

