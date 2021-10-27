Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.74

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $291.14 million and approximately $23.91 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001116 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,568,644 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

