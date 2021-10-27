Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 195 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 226 ($2.95).

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 146.60 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.68. The company has a market cap of £753.34 million and a P/E ratio of 19.52. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

