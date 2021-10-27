Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Shares of HBCP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. 26,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $344.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,292 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Home Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.