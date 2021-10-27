Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.99

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

