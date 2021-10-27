Horizon Technology Finance Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of HRZN opened at $17.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

