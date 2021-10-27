HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) vs. Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Critical Survey

HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HRsoft and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A Waitr 0 1 2 0 2.67

Waitr has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 58.54%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than HRsoft.

Volatility and Risk

HRsoft has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -3.05, suggesting that its share price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HRsoft and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRsoft N/A N/A N/A Waitr -1.04% 4.39% 1.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of HRsoft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HRsoft and Waitr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waitr $204.33 million 1.17 $15.84 million $0.15 13.67

Waitr has higher revenue and earnings than HRsoft.

Summary

Waitr beats HRsoft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HRsoft Company Profile

HRSoft, Inc. engages in the provision of talent management software. Its products includes applicant tracking, compensation planning, total rewards, stay interview, performance management, and content management software. The company was founded by Michael Mullarkey on May 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

