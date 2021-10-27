Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. 5,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,151. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

