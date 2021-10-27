Hudson Pacific Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,925 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 14,007% compared to the average daily volume of 42 put options.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -652.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

