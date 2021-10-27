Hudson Pacific Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,925 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 14,007% compared to the average daily volume of 42 put options.
Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -652.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
Featured Article: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.