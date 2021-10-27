Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.48%.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $183,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian F. Coleman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $354,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.