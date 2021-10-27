Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $12.92

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $12.19. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 106,390 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

