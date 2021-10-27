Hyatt Hotels (H) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyatt Hotels stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Hyatt Hotels worth $45,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

