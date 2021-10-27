HYCON (HYC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $246,840.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $699,121.72 and $246,840.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002072 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00068926 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.