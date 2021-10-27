Hydra Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $17.57 or 0.00029906 BTC on major exchanges. Hydra has a total market cap of $67.80 million and $2.00 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00071139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,783.82 or 1.00046517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.79 or 0.06764848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,549,906 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

