Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $49.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 2754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

