Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €528.50 ($621.76) and last traded at €524.00 ($616.47). 5,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €513.00 ($603.53).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €605.00 ($711.76) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €568.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €497.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 104.78.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.