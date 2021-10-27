Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €9.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €9.50 ($11.18) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.75 ($13.83).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

