Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBDRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $45.96 on Monday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

