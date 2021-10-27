Ibex Investors LLC Takes Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 830,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,616,000. Ituran Location and Control accounts for about 7.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1,640.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $610.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

