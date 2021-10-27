Ibex Investors LLC Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $529.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.42 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $535.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

