IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.77.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,816.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,616 shares of company stock valued at $626,445. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.