IMAX (IMAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect IMAX to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IMAX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.