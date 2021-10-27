Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Immuneering alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

IMRX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,823. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Immuneering will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.