ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 76,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,876,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

