ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 76,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,876,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.33.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
