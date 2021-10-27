Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,152 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 92,587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

IMO opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.02 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

