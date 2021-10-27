Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$45.00 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$45.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.21.
Shares of IMO traded down C$0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$44.02. 526,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.44. The stock has a market cap of C$31.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$16.02 and a 1-year high of C$45.49.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
