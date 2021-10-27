Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$45.00 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$45.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.21.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO traded down C$0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$44.02. 526,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.44. The stock has a market cap of C$31.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$16.02 and a 1-year high of C$45.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.