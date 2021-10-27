Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INCZY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,240. Incitec Pivot has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, America and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

