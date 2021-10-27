Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 937,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,978. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 119.26, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

