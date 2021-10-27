Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. 667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,782. The company has a market cap of $472.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.20%.

IBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Independent Bank worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

