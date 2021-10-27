Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Down 3.6%

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.18 and last traded at $81.80. Approximately 662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,360,000 after buying an additional 41,195 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

