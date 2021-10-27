ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on ING Groep in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.09 ($15.40).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

