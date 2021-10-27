Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Down 6.3%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.14 and last traded at $43.23. 288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 135,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOTV. Craig Hallum began coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $701.04 million, a P/E ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,623,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,126,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,210,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

